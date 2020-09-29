I/O Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,406.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $7,406.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00628414 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005826 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.28 or 0.05399674 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,424,582 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

