ILCOIN (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange and C-CEX. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $121,261.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,507,626,407 coins and its circulating supply is 553,929,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

