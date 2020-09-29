ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 588,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,432. ImaginOn has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

