Incent (INCNT) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Incent has a market cap of $1.57 million and $4,380.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.01612069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182783 BTC.

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is incent.com.

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

