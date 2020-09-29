InflationCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $59,382.09 and $4.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00628621 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.71 or 0.05135306 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

