Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires 2,324 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,867.22).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.84) on Tuesday. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 362 ($4.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

