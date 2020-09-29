Insider Buying: Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Buys 15,514 Shares of Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider David Roberts purchased 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £49,489.66 ($64,667.01).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 318 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 10.60. Beazley PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.28). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 402.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 487 ($6.36).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

