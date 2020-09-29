Insider Buying: Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

Chesnara stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a current ratio of 16.13. Chesnara Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 286.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.41.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesnara Plc will post 2713.2323422 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

