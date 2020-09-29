Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Wendye Robbins bought 200 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,600.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Wendye Robbins bought 900 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,223.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Wendye Robbins purchased 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $67,626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 439,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,441. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $670.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,685,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,498,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

