Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Sells 68,550 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,650. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

