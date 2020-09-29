Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.47. 1,423,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,195. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 0.99. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $13,435,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 18.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.35.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

