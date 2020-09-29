Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 35,914 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,752,516.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Brent Frei sold 14,086 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $703,173.12.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,266. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 52.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

