Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Ltd (ASX:SDF) insider Robert Kelly sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.33), for a total transaction of A$358,600.00 ($256,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.85%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services; and other complementary businesses, including technology, back office, work health consultancy, reinsurance, wholesale insurance and analytics, life insurance, and specialized legal practice.

