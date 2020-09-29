Insolar Price Up 0.1% This Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Insolar has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XNS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

