Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 63,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 59,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 25.55.

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

