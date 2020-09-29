Integra Resources (ITR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Integra Resources (CVE: ITR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2020 – Integra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Integra Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50.

8/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Integra Resources was given a new C$6.75 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITR stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.50. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. Integra Resources Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

