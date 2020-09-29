Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated Biopharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

