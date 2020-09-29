Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 29th (ACB, ALS, BBD.B, BDT, CAS, CCL.B, CGX, IPL, LUN, NPI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 29th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from C$8.70 to C$6.90.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$16.25 to C$15.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.56 to C$0.43.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) was given a C$57.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$45.00.

Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) was given a C$4.35 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$8.00.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$0.30 to C$0.20.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.