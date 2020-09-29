Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 29th (AZN, BMW, DGE, GSK, HNR1, NOVN, RB, RI, ROG, SAE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 29th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £105 ($137.20) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €139.00 ($163.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €35.40 ($41.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 81 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

