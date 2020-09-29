Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ALB, ASBFY, BEP, BNDSF, BTGOF, CBGPY, ERIC, IFSUF, KGSPY, NOK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 29th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barnes Group intends to become more competent on the back of business acquisitions and the divestiture of non-core businesses. The company’s focus on lowering of its debt level and rewarding shareholders handsomely is likely to work in its favor in the quarters ahead. Its long-term debt recorded a decline of 9.2% on a sequential basis in the second quarter of 2020. However, it has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets on account of low order intakes mostly due to the coronavirus outbreak-related issues. Moving ahead, reduced aircraft utilization and lower aircraft demand are likely to hurt its Aerospace segment’s prospects. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, it refrained from providing guidance for 2020. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

INWIT (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.