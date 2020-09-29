Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42). Approximately 475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

The firm has a market cap of $12.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

About Investment (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

