Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Irhythm Technologies worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.10.

IRTC stock opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $599,622.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,262 shares of company stock worth $19,894,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

