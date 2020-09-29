iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

