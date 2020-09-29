iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Up 46.0% in September

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,831,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.