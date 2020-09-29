Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JADA remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 377,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,765. Jade Art Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.