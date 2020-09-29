Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 7,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of $230.52 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41.

About Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

