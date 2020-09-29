Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €58.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.97 ($49.38).

ETR HLAG opened at €43.85 ($51.59) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €42.25 ($49.71) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

