Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

