JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of JetBlue Airways worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

