JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€106.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €106.00 ($124.71) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

EPA:SAN opened at €87.32 ($102.73) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.84.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

