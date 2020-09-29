Junex (CVE:JNX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 15,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Junex Company Profile (CVE:JNX)

Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.

