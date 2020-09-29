JUST Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.34 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. JUST has a total market cap of $83.45 million and approximately $59.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01597784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00181139 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

