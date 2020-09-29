Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €38.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €38.60 ($45.41) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.33 ($54.50).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.