Kush Finance (KSEED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,125.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Kush Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00005173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $89,052.12 and approximately $54,125.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,188 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance.

Kush Finance Token Trading

Kush Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.