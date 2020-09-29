LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Shares Up 33.3%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 112,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,213,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

