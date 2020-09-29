Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.93 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $327,297.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00016683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

