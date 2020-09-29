Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

LQDT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

