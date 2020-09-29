Lisk Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $148.08 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00010941 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022668 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022289 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009839 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,016,362 coins and its circulating supply is 125,984,306 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Poloniex, Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance, YoBit, Coinroom, Cryptopia, COSS, Upbit, Livecoin, Coinbe, OKEx, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, HitBTC, BitBay, Exrates, LiteBit.eu and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.