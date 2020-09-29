Loki Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Loki has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and approximately $87,520.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,746.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.23 or 0.03314810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.02113371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00422644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00886304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00553611 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 50,296,190 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

