Loop Capital Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.85.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,385. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $140.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

