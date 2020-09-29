Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $44.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,321. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

