Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445,222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Mack Cali Realty worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 35,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

