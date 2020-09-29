Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.37. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Macro Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.34.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$45.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

