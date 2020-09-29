Malbex Resources (CVE:MBG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Malbex Resources Inc (CVE:MBG)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Malbex Resources Company Profile (CVE:MBG)

Malbex Resources Inc is a Canada-based company, which is focused on identifying a new project. The Company’s segment is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects. The Company has determined not to limit its search for a new project to the mining and resource sector and is broadening its search to other opportunities where it may be possible to create shareholder value.

