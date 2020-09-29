MalwareChain (MALW) Hits Market Cap of $575,958.15

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $575,958.15 and $360,599.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00399674 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012581 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009695 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026307 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 4,811,511 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,304 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com.

