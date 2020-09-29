Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) rose 777.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

