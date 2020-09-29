Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Medpace worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

MEDP opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

