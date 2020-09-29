Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Mercury General worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mercury General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mercury General by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.32. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

