Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 821,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 129.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,425. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

