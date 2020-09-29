Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,680.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Metsä Board Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Metsä Board Oyj alerts:

Shares of MTSAF stock remained flat at $$7.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Metsä Board Oyj Company Profile

Metsä Board Oyj produces folding boxboard, food service boards and white kraftliners worldwide. The company offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods, retail-ready, and food service applications, as well as market pulp products. It serves brand owners, retailers, converters, and merchants. The company was formerly known as M-real Corporation and changed its name to Metsä Board Oyj in March 2012.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metsä Board Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsä Board Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.